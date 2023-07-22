The Houston Astros visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Kyle Tucker and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Javier Stats

The Astros' Cristian Javier (7-1) will make his 19th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 18 starts this season.

Javier has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 15 times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jul. 16 5.0 4 3 3 7 2 at Rangers Jul. 3 4.1 9 8 8 4 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 4.0 8 6 6 1 1 vs. Mets Jun. 21 2.1 4 4 4 1 5 vs. Nationals Jun. 15 6.0 5 0 0 2 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Cristian Javier's player props with BetMGM.

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 106 hits with 24 doubles, 17 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .303/.380/.517 so far this season.

Tucker will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .389 with five doubles, four home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 21 3-for-4 3 3 4 12 0 at Athletics Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 2 at Rockies Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 16 4-for-5 1 1 2 8 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 94 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 52 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .249/.343/.414 slash line on the season.

Bregman heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Athletics Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 18 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 at Angels Jul. 16 4-for-5 2 1 2 7 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Tony Kemp Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Kemp Stats

Tony Kemp has eight doubles, three triples, three home runs, 28 walks and 19 RBI (52 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .213/.306/.307 so far this season.

Kemp Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Astros Jul. 20 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 19 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Twins Jul. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1

Bet on player props for Tony Kemp or other Athletics players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.