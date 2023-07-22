Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Christian Yelich and others are available when the Atlanta Braves visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 127 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 44 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .328/.406/.579 so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 16 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 95 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs, 59 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .258/.364/.582 on the year.

Olson enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (101 total hits). He has stolen 21 bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.372/.478 so far this year.

Yelich will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .381 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 20 3-for-4 1 1 3 7 0 at Phillies Jul. 19 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Reds Jul. 16 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 37 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashing .277/.354/.450 on the year.

Contreras has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Phillies Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Jul. 19 3-for-5 0 0 2 5 0 at Phillies Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, William Contreras or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.