The Dallas Cowboys at the moment have the sixth-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +1600.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +170

+170 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

A total of nine Cowboys games last season went over the point total.

On offense, Dallas ranked 11th in the with 354.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 12th in total defense (330.2 yards allowed per contest).

The Cowboys had eight wins at home last season and four away.

Dallas collected eight wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (five games).

The Cowboys were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.

Cowboys Impact Players

On the ground, Tony Pollard had nine touchdowns and 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) last year.

In addition, Pollard had 39 catches for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), completing 66.2% of his passes, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and accumulated 182 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, CeeDee Lamb scored nine TDs, hauling in 107 balls for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game).

In 13 games played with the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 catches for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

On defense last year, Micah Parsons helped lead the way with 65 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants - +6600 2 September 17 Jets - +1600 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +20000 4 October 1 Patriots - +6600 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +900 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2800 8 October 29 Rams - +6600 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +6600 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +8000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +3000 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +800 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +2000 17 December 30 Lions - +2000 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

