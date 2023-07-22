The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Texas Rangers is one of many strong options on today's MLB schedule.

Searching for live coverage of MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The New York Yankees (51-47) host the Kansas City Royals (28-71)

The Royals will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.263 AVG, 15 HR, 40 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.263 AVG, 15 HR, 40 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.247 AVG, 16 HR, 51 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYY Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -249 +205 8

The Miami Marlins (53-46) face the Colorado Rockies (38-59)

The Rockies hope to get a road victory at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.373 AVG, 3 HR, 46 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.373 AVG, 3 HR, 46 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.251 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIA Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -172 +146 8.5

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Boston Red Sox (51-46) play host to the New York Mets (45-51)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.289 AVG, 15 HR, 61 RBI)

Justin Turner (.289 AVG, 15 HR, 61 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.229 AVG, 19 HR, 61 RBI)

The Chicago Cubs (46-51) play the St. Louis Cardinals (44-54)

The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.271 AVG, 6 HR, 54 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.271 AVG, 6 HR, 54 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.286 AVG, 21 HR, 76 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

STL Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -119 -101 9.5

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Texas Rangers (58-40) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (56-40)

The Dodgers will hit the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.272 AVG, 13 HR, 59 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.272 AVG, 13 HR, 59 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.278 AVG, 27 HR, 67 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAD Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -128 +108 9

The Cincinnati Reds (53-46) face the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-44)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.255 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)

Jonathan India (.255 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.284 AVG, 19 HR, 51 RBI)

The Seattle Mariners (49-48) host the Toronto Blue Jays (54-44)

The Blue Jays will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.244 AVG, 13 HR, 50 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.244 AVG, 13 HR, 50 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.270 AVG, 15 HR, 61 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TOR Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -137 +116 7.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (61-40) take on the Baltimore Orioles (59-38)

The Orioles will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.270 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI)

Wander Franco (.270 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 13 HR, 42 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TB Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -188 +159 8

The Detroit Tigers (44-53) host the San Diego Padres (47-51)

The Padres will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.229 AVG, 14 HR, 52 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.229 AVG, 14 HR, 52 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.266 AVG, 19 HR, 57 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SD Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -137 +117 10

The Washington Nationals (39-58) face the San Francisco Giants (54-44)

The Giants will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.292 AVG, 16 HR, 52 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.292 AVG, 16 HR, 52 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.275 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SF Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -186 +159 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (51-46) face the New York Mets (45-51)

The Mets will take to the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.289 AVG, 15 HR, 61 RBI)

Justin Turner (.289 AVG, 15 HR, 61 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.229 AVG, 19 HR, 61 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

BOS Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -120 +101 9

The Cleveland Guardians (48-49) face the Philadelphia Phillies (52-45)

The Phillies hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.292 AVG, 14 HR, 54 RBI)

José Ramírez (.292 AVG, 14 HR, 54 RBI) PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.307 AVG, 9 HR, 36 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

PHI Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -125 +105 8

The Milwaukee Brewers (54-44) host the Atlanta Braves (63-33)

The Braves hope to get a road victory at American Family Field against the Brewers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.284 AVG, 14 HR, 54 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.284 AVG, 14 HR, 54 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.328 AVG, 23 HR, 58 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -137 +116 9.5

The Minnesota Twins (51-48) host the Chicago White Sox (41-58)

The White Sox will hit the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.227 AVG, 12 HR, 42 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.227 AVG, 12 HR, 42 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.272 AVG, 28 HR, 57 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIN Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -141 +120 8

The Oakland Athletics (27-73) play the Houston Astros (55-43)

The Astros will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.239 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.239 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.303 AVG, 17 HR, 68 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

HOU Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -199 +168 8.5

The Los Angeles Angels (50-48) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (42-55)

The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.305 AVG, 35 HR, 76 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.305 AVG, 35 HR, 76 RBI) PIT Key Player: Carlos Santana (.228 AVG, 9 HR, 45 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAA Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -185 +157 9.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.