The field at the 2023 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California will feature Nick Hardy. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a part of the $3,800,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,480-yard course from July 20-23.

Nick Hardy Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Hardy has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Hardy has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five appearances, Hardy has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Hardy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 36 -5 279 0 16 1 1 $1.1M

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

In Hardy's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 22nd.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,005 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,480-yard length for this event.

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Hardy has played i the last year (7,282 yards) is 198 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,480).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Hardy's Last Time Out

Hardy finished in the 59th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

His 3.86-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was strong, putting him in the 80th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Hardy was better than 63% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Hardy recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Hardy recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.6).

Hardy's 12 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the field average (6.4).

At that last tournament, Hardy's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Hardy ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.8.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hardy finished without one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Hardy Odds to Win: +3300

