How to Watch the Astros vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 23
Hunter Brown gets the nod for the Houston Astros on Sunday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 4:07 PM ET in this final game of a four-game series.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 11th in MLB play with 122 total home runs.
- Houston ranks 13th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage.
- The Astros' .249 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
- Houston has the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (462 total runs).
- The Astros are 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.
- Houston has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- The Astros have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.257).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.35 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Brown is looking to pick up his ninth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Brown will look to pick up his 12th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 18 outings this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/18/2023
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Jake Bird
|7/19/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-1
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Austin Gomber
|7/20/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-1
|Away
|J.P. France
|Hogan Harris
|7/21/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-4
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|JP Sears
|7/22/2023
|Athletics
|L 4-1
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Paul Blackburn
|7/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Medina
|7/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/25/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Jon Gray
|7/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Andrew Heaney
|7/28/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Zach Eflin
|7/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Shane McClanahan
