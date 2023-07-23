Hunter Brown gets the nod for the Houston Astros on Sunday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 4:07 PM ET in this final game of a four-game series.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 11th in MLB play with 122 total home runs.

Houston ranks 13th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .249 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

Houston has the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (462 total runs).

The Astros are 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

Houston has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).

The Astros have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.257).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.35 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Brown is looking to pick up his ninth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Brown will look to pick up his 12th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 18 outings this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Away Hunter Brown Jake Bird 7/19/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Away Brandon Bielak Austin Gomber 7/20/2023 Athletics W 3-1 Away J.P. France Hogan Harris 7/21/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Away Framber Valdez JP Sears 7/22/2023 Athletics L 4-1 Away Cristian Javier Paul Blackburn 7/23/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Brown Luis Medina 7/24/2023 Rangers - Home Hunter Brown Nathan Eovaldi 7/25/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Bielak Jon Gray 7/26/2023 Rangers - Home J.P. France Andrew Heaney 7/28/2023 Rays - Home Framber Valdez Zach Eflin 7/29/2023 Rays - Home Cristian Javier Shane McClanahan

