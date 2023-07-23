Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Athletics on July 23, 2023
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker is among the players with prop bets on the table when the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics square off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday (beginning at 4:07 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 45 walks and 68 RBI (107 total hits). He has stolen 17 bases.
- He has a .302/.378/.517 slash line so far this season.
- Tucker will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with six doubles, four home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 21
|3-for-4
|3
|3
|4
|12
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Rockies
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has put up 96 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a .252/.344/.423 slash line on the season.
- Bregman enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, three home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 18
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Tony Kemp Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
Kemp Stats
- Tony Kemp has 52 hits with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs, 28 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .210/.301/.302 on the year.
Kemp Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 20
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 19
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Bet on player props for Tony Kemp or other Athletics players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.