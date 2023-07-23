Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .150 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the hill, on July 23 at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .242 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 65.5% of his 87 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- In 11.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.4% of his games this year, Pena has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season (36 of 87), with two or more runs nine times (10.3%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.227
|AVG
|.256
|.304
|OBP
|.286
|.374
|SLG
|.389
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|17
|29/13
|K/BB
|53/6
|7
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.91).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina (3-7 with a 5.79 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.79, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
