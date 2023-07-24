Morocco and Germany will make their 2023 Women's World Cup debuts in a match that begins at 4:30 AM ET on Monday, July 24.

Want to watch the game featuring Germany and Morocco? You can do so on Fox Sports 1.

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!

How to Watch Germany vs. Morocco

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 AM ET

4:30 AM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!

Germany Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Morocco July 24 - Home Colombia July 30 - Home South Korea August 3 - Away

Germany's Recent Performance

Germany reached the quarterfinals of the previous World Cup (in 2019) and was eliminated by Sweden 2-1.

Sara Daebritz tallied three goals in the competition.

In addition, Verena Schweers was also good for one assist.

In 2022, Germany was 6-1-4 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +11. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 2-1-2 (0 goal differential).

Germany's 3-2 loss to Zambia earlier this year on July 7 was the last time that Germany squared off against a team competing in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Germany's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Merle Frohms #1

Chantal Hagel #2

Kathrin Hendrich #3

Sophia Kleinherne #4

Marina Hegering #5

Lena Oberdorf #6

Lea Schuller #7

Sydney Lohmann #8

Svenja Huth #9

Laura Freigang #10

Alexandra Popp #11

Ann Katrin Berger #12

Sara Daebritz #13

Lena Lattwein #14

Sjoeke Nusken #15

Nicole Anyomi #16

Felicitas Rauch #17

Melanie Leupolz #18

Klara Buehl #19

Lina Magull #20

Stina Johannes #21

Jule Brand #22

Sara Doorsoun #23

Morocco Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Germany July 24 - Away South Korea July 30 - Away Colombia August 3 - Home

Morocco's Recent Performance

Morocco did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup, held in France.

In 2022, Morocco went 1-0-3 versus teams that qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -9. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 0-2-0 (0 goal differential).

Morocco's 0-0 draw with Switzerland earlier this year on July 5 was the last time it played against a team participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Morocco's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster