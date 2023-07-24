Sportsbooks have set player props for Marcus Semien, Kyle Tucker and others when the Texas Rangers visit the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has put up 108 hits with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He has a .302/.379/.514 slash line on the year.

Tucker hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with five doubles, four home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Athletics Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Jul. 21 3-for-4 3 3 4 12 0 at Athletics Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 2

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 96 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 53 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .250/.343/.419 on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Athletics Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Athletics Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rockies Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Gray Stats

Jon Gray (6-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

In 18 starts this season, Gray has lasted five or more innings 15 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

The 31-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 18th, 1.181 WHIP ranks 27th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays Jul. 19 4.1 8 0 0 4 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 6.0 5 4 4 4 3 at Red Sox Jul. 5 6.0 9 4 3 2 3 vs. Astros Jun. 30 6.0 7 5 5 4 2 at Yankees Jun. 24 5.0 3 1 1 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Bielak's player props with BetMGM.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Semien Stats

Semien has 113 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashing .271/.338/.446 so far this year.

Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two home runs and three RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 23 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 18 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 97 hits with 22 doubles, 24 home runs, 40 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.335/.512 on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 21 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.