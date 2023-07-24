Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.394 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .277 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks.
- McCormick has gotten a hit in 37 of 60 games this year (61.7%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (28.3%).
- He has homered in 18.3% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this season (19 of 60), with two or more RBI 12 times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 60 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|33
|.299
|AVG
|.261
|.384
|OBP
|.353
|.552
|SLG
|.479
|12
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|15
|RBI
|20
|24/9
|K/BB
|38/14
|6
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went 4 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.31), 27th in WHIP (1.181), and 53rd in K/9 (7.2).
