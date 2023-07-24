The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .225.

Meyers has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this year (37 of 70), with at least two hits 12 times (17.1%).

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Meyers has driven home a run in 15 games this season (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year (26 of 70), with two or more runs four times (5.7%).

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .174 AVG .271 .268 OBP .341 .312 SLG .441 7 XBH 13 4 HR 3 9 RBI 14 36/13 K/BB 30/10 2 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings