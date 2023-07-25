Francisco Lindor and Gleyber Torres are among the players with prop bets on the table when the New York Mets and the New York Yankees meet at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Mets vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Verlander Stats

Justin Verlander (4-5) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Verlander will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has made 14 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Jul. 19 8.0 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 5.0 2 3 3 6 6 at Padres Jul. 7 6.0 5 3 2 2 3 vs. Giants Jul. 1 7.0 5 1 0 6 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 26 5.0 5 0 0 5 2

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has recorded 84 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashing .226/.313/.447 on the season.

Lindor has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .111 with three walks and an RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has nine doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 36 walks and 63 RBI (71 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .212/.310/.484 so far this year.

Alonso heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 2-for-4 2 0 0 5 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Torres Stats

Torres has recorded 98 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.330/.439 so far this year.

Torres will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .381 with a triple, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jul. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 14 doubles, 12 home runs, 34 walks and 41 RBI (87 total hits).

He's slashing .253/.338/.398 so far this year.

Rizzo has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Jul. 23 4-for-4 3 1 2 8 vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

