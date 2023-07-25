On Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at College Park Center, the Dallas Wings (13-9) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Connecticut Sun (17-6). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Sun matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wings vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Sun Moneyline
BetMGM Wings (-3.5) 167.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Wings (-3.5) 167.5 -170 +130 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Wings (-2.5) 167.5 -140 +110 Bet on this game with Tipico

Wings vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Wings have compiled a 12-9-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Sun have compiled a 12-10-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • Dallas has covered the spread six times this season (6-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
  • Connecticut has been an underdog by 3.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
  • Wings games have gone over the point total nine out of 21 times this season.
  • Sun games have gone over the point total 13 out of 22 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.