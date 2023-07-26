Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Chas McCormick (.512 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 143 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .282.
- In 62.9% of his 62 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (19.4%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has driven in a run in 21 games this year (33.9%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (21.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (40.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|33
|.309
|AVG
|.261
|.389
|OBP
|.353
|.596
|SLG
|.479
|15
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|20
|26/10
|K/BB
|38/14
|6
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Rangers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- The Rangers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney (6-6 with a 4.58 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
