Today's WNBA slate features two contests, including a matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks.

Today's WNBA Games

The Los Angeles Sparks play host to the Indiana Fever

The Fever hit the road the Sparks on Thursday at 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAS Record: 8-15

8-15 IND Record: 6-17

6-17 LAS Stats: 78.4 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 82.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)

78.4 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 82.3 Opp. PPG (fourth) IND Stats: 82.0 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.9 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (20.1 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Nneka Ogwumike (20.1 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.8 APG) IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.5 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3.5

-3.5 LAS Odds to Win: -161

-161 IND Odds to Win: +134

+134 Total: 162.5 points

The New York Liberty face the Atlanta Dream

The Dream take to the home court of the Liberty on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 17-5

17-5 ATL Record: 13-10

13-10 NYL Stats: 88.7 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.4 Opp. PPG (fifth)

88.7 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.4 Opp. PPG (fifth) ATL Stats: 85.0 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 84.7 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.6 APG)

Breanna Stewart (22.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.6 APG) ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (18.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -9

-9 NYL Odds to Win: -455

-455 ATL Odds to Win: +347

+347 Total: 173.5 points

