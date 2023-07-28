Cristian Javier gets the nod on the mound for the Houston Astros against the Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rays (-115). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Astros vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -115 -105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Astros were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Astros and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Astros have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been victorious in 16, or 55.2%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has won 13 of its 25 games, or 52%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 50 of its 103 games with a total.

In 16 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 8-8-0 against the spread.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-23 31-22 21-14 34-31 36-34 19-11

