Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros hit the field against Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 129 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 306 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 13th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros' .248 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Houston ranks 12th in the majors with 484 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.

Houston has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.81 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

The Astros rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.274 WHIP this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-2) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Javier will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 19 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Athletics L 4-1 Away Cristian Javier Paul Blackburn 7/23/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Away Hunter Brown Luis Medina 7/24/2023 Rangers W 10-9 Home Brandon Bielak Jon Gray 7/25/2023 Rangers W 4-3 Home J.P. France Yerry Rodriguez 7/26/2023 Rangers L 13-5 Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 7/28/2023 Rays - Home Cristian Javier Shane McClanahan 7/29/2023 Rays - Home Hunter Brown Taj Bradley 7/30/2023 Rays - Home Brandon Bielak Tyler Glasnow 7/31/2023 Guardians - Home J.P. France Noah Syndergaard 8/1/2023 Guardians - Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians - Home Cristian Javier Tanner Bibee

