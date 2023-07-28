On Friday, July 28, 2023 at College Park Center, the Washington Mystics (12-11) will try to break a five-game road slide when visiting the Dallas Wings (13-10), airing at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Mystics matchup.

Wings vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-9) 164.5 -450 +360
BetMGM Wings (-8.5) 164.5 -450 +325
PointsBet Wings (-9.5) 164.5 -500 +310
Tipico Wings (-8.5) 164.5 -450 +325

Wings vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Wings have compiled a 12-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Mystics have put together an 11-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Dallas has been favored by 8.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Washington has covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs in its only opportunity this season.
  • A total of 10 out of the Wings' 22 games this season have hit the over.
  • In the Mystics' 22 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

