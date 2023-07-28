Wings vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Friday, July 28, 2023 at College Park Center, the Washington Mystics (12-11) will try to break a five-game road slide when visiting the Dallas Wings (13-10), airing at 8:00 PM ET on ION.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Mystics matchup.
Wings vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Wings vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-9)
|164.5
|-450
|+360
|BetMGM
|Wings (-8.5)
|164.5
|-450
|+325
|PointsBet
|Wings (-9.5)
|164.5
|-500
|+310
|Tipico
|Wings (-8.5)
|164.5
|-450
|+325
Wings vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Wings have compiled a 12-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mystics have put together an 11-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Dallas has been favored by 8.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Washington has covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs in its only opportunity this season.
- A total of 10 out of the Wings' 22 games this season have hit the over.
- In the Mystics' 22 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
