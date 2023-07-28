Yordan Alvarez -- hitting .226 with a double, three home runs, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, on July 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks.

Alvarez has recorded a hit in 41 of 58 games this season (70.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (20.7%).

He has hit a home run in 25.9% of his games this year, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has driven in a run in 28 games this season (48.3%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (29.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 58.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .266 AVG .284 .379 OBP .404 .477 SLG .705 13 XBH 16 5 HR 12 22 RBI 33 32/17 K/BB 23/16 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings