On Saturday, Alex Bregman (.703 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 54 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 81st in slugging.

In 64.1% of his 103 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (17 of 103), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has had at least one RBI in 39.8% of his games this season (41 of 103), with two or more RBI 16 times (15.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 50 times this year (48.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 52 .254 AVG .252 .343 OBP .346 .397 SLG .452 12 XBH 21 7 HR 10 29 RBI 37 28/24 K/BB 28/30 4 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings