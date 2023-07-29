The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship in Évian-les-Bains, France at Evian Resort Golf Club from July 27-30 will feature Cheyenne Knight in the field, as the competitors take on the par-71, 6,527-yard course, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 on offer.

Looking to wager on Knight at the Amundi Evian Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Cheyenne Knight Insights

Knight has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Over her last 20 rounds, Knight has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Knight has finished in the top 20 three times in her past five events, and as high as the top 10 in one.

In her past five appearances, Knight has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score four times.

Knight will attempt to extend her streak of made cuts to 13 by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 24 -6 277 0 19 2 4 $780,317

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

Evian Resort Golf Club measures 6,527 yards for this tournament, 490 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,017).

Golfers at Evian Resort Golf Club have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Knight has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,557 yards, while Evian Resort Golf Club will be at 6,527 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Knight's Last Time Out

Knight was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 65th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.30-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open ranked in the 30th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.22).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, Knight was better than 82% of the field (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Knight recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Knight carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.0).

Knight's five birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were more than the field average of 3.0.

In that last competition, Knight had a bogey or worse on 13 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Knight ended the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Knight recorded two bogeys or worse, fewer than the field average of 2.6.

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards Knight Odds to Win: +5000

