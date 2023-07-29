As of December 31 the Dallas Cowboys' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1600.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +170

+170 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas covered nine times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of nine Cowboys games last season hit the over.

Dallas ranked 11th in total offense (354.9 yards per game) and 12th in total defense (330.2 yards allowed per game) last season.

At home last season, the Cowboys were 8-1. Away, they were 4-4.

Dallas posted an 8-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-2 record as underdogs.

The Cowboys were 4-2 in the NFC East and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.

Cowboys Impact Players

Tony Pollard ran for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In the passing game, Pollard scored three touchdowns, with 39 catches for 371 yards.

In 12 games, Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.

On the ground, Prescott scored one touchdown and picked up 182 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, CeeDee Lamb scored nine TDs, hauling in 107 balls for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game).

In the passing game with the Texans, Brandin Cooks scored three TDs, catching 57 balls for 699 yards (53.8 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Micah Parsons compiled 65 tackles, 14.0 TFL, and 13.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants - +6600 2 September 17 Jets - +1600 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +20000 4 October 1 Patriots - +6600 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +900 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2800 8 October 29 Rams - +6600 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +6600 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +8000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +3000 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +800 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +2000 17 December 30 Lions - +2000 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

