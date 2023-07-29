Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .794 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.386), slugging percentage (.518) and total hits (112) this season.
- He ranks ninth in batting average, ninth in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 102 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.4% of them.
- In 16 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.7%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Tucker has driven in a run in 41 games this season (40.2%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 42 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|52
|.270
|AVG
|.333
|.366
|OBP
|.403
|.443
|SLG
|.585
|18
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|12
|24
|RBI
|45
|24/27
|K/BB
|32/24
|10
|SB
|9
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.17 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 22-year-old has a 5.17 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
