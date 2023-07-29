Saturday's contest between the Miami Marlins (56-48) and Detroit Tigers (46-58) matching up at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on July 29.

The Marlins will give the ball to Johnny Cueto (0-1, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Beau Brieske.

Marlins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marlins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have won 31, or 66%, of the 47 games they've played as favorites this season.

Miami has entered 25 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 21-4 in those contests.

The Marlins have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 428 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Marlins have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Tigers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Tigers have been victorious in 33, or 39.8%, of the 83 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win 22 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (406 total).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 22 Rockies L 4-3 Johnny Cueto vs Chase Anderson July 23 Rockies W 3-2 Jesús Luzardo vs Ty Blach July 25 @ Rays L 4-1 Edward Cabrera vs Tyler Glasnow July 26 @ Rays W 7-1 Sandy Alcantara vs Zach Eflin July 28 Tigers W 6-5 Braxton Garrett vs Reese Olson July 29 Tigers - Johnny Cueto vs Beau Brieske July 30 Tigers - Jesús Luzardo vs Tarik Skubal July 31 Phillies - Edward Cabrera vs Taijuan Walker August 1 Phillies - Sandy Alcantara vs Ranger Suárez August 2 Phillies - Braxton Garrett vs Zack Wheeler August 3 Phillies - Johnny Cueto vs Aaron Nola

Tigers Schedule