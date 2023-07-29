How to Watch the Orioles vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 29
Clarke Schmidt takes the mound for the New York Yankees on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
Orioles vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Orioles are 13th in MLB play with 121 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Baltimore's .418 slugging percentage is 10th-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' .249 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.
- Baltimore scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (499 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Orioles rank 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The Orioles strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 11th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Baltimore has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- Baltimore has the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Orioles have the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.296).
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 141 home runs.
- New York is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- New York ranks 21st in the majors with 446 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Yankees rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.
- New York strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.
- New York has the eighth-best ERA (3.87) in the majors this season.
- Yankees pitchers have a 1.245 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tyler Wells (7-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- Wells has recorded eight quality starts this year.
- Wells is looking to pick up his 19th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.
- In three of his 20 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Schmidt (6-6) for his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, July 21, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
- He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Orioles Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Rays
|W 5-3
|Away
|Tyler Wells
|Taj Bradley
|7/24/2023
|Phillies
|W 3-2
|Away
|Dean Kremer
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/25/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Taijuan Walker
|7/26/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-4
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|Ranger Suárez
|7/28/2023
|Yankees
|W 1-0
|Home
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Gerrit Cole
|7/29/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tyler Wells
|Clarke Schmidt
|7/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Dean Kremer
|Luis Severino
|7/31/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Chris Bassitt
|8/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Kevin Gausman
|8/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Tyler Wells
|Alek Manoah
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Brady Singer
|7/23/2023
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Jordan Lyles
|7/25/2023
|Mets
|L 9-3
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Justin Verlander
|7/26/2023
|Mets
|W 3-1
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|José Quintana
|7/28/2023
|Orioles
|L 1-0
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Tyler Wells
|7/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
|7/31/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/1/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Eflin
|8/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Shane McClanahan
|8/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Hunter Brown
