On Sunday, Mauricio Dubon (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Rays Starter: Zack Littell
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon is batting .263 with 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 69.8% of his games this season (60 of 86), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (26.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in 5.8% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26.7% of his games this season, Dubon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.7%.
  • He has scored in 45 games this year (52.3%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 46
.245 AVG .277
.261 OBP .310
.320 SLG .414
8 XBH 17
1 HR 4
7 RBI 20
19/4 K/BB 30/7
1 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Littell (0-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.11 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander threw two scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering one hit.
  • In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 5.11 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .301 to opposing batters.
