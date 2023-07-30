Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez and his .706 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rays.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Rays Player Props
|Astros vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Rays
|Astros vs Rays Odds
|Astros vs Rays Prediction
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is batting .282 with 12 doubles, 18 home runs and 33 walks.
- Alvarez has picked up a hit in 71.7% of his 60 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.7% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 26.7% of his games this year, and 7.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 48.3% of his games this season (29 of 60), with two or more RBI 17 times (28.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 60.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|27
|.280
|AVG
|.284
|.383
|OBP
|.404
|.500
|SLG
|.705
|14
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|12
|23
|RBI
|33
|34/17
|K/BB
|23/16
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Rays allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.11 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .301 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.