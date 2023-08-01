On Tuesday, Jacob Meyers (.433 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .231 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 39 of 74 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a home run in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 74), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Meyers has had an RBI in 16 games this season (21.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (37.8%), including five games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .192 AVG .271 .287 OBP .341 .325 SLG .441 8 XBH 13 4 HR 3 10 RBI 14 40/15 K/BB 30/10 2 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings