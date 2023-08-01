Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .722 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on August 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Guardians.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.380), slugging percentage (.510) and total hits (115) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 11th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Tucker has gotten a hit in 73 of 105 games this season (69.5%), with multiple hits on 31 occasions (29.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 105), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (41.0%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (18.1%).
- In 41.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.267
|AVG
|.333
|.356
|OBP
|.403
|.433
|SLG
|.585
|19
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|12
|27
|RBI
|45
|26/27
|K/BB
|32/24
|11
|SB
|9
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Williams (1-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went four scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.35 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .234 to opposing hitters.
