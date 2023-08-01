Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .722 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on August 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Guardians.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.380), slugging percentage (.510) and total hits (115) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 11th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Tucker has gotten a hit in 73 of 105 games this season (69.5%), with multiple hits on 31 occasions (29.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 105), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (41.0%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those contests (18.1%).

In 41.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 52 .267 AVG .333 .356 OBP .403 .433 SLG .585 19 XBH 25 6 HR 12 27 RBI 45 26/27 K/BB 32/24 11 SB 9

Guardians Pitching Rankings