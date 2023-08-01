Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez and his .697 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is batting .282 with 12 doubles, 19 home runs and 34 walks.
- Alvarez is batting .389 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Alvarez has picked up a hit in 72.6% of his 62 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.0% of them.
- He has gone deep in 27.4% of his games in 2023 (17 of 62), and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 48.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 29.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 59.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|.280
|AVG
|.284
|.383
|OBP
|.404
|.512
|SLG
|.705
|15
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|12
|26
|RBI
|33
|35/18
|K/BB
|23/16
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Williams (1-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went four scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.35, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
