Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will aim to out-hit Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB action with 136 total home runs.

Houston's .414 slugging percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).

Houston is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (515 total).

The Astros are 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.

Astros batters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in the majors.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Houston has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

The Astros have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.267).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending Cristian Javier (7-2) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

Javier has recorded nine quality starts this year.

Javier will look to build upon a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).

In one of his 20 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Cristian Javier Shane McClanahan 7/29/2023 Rays W 17-4 Home Hunter Brown Taj Bradley 7/30/2023 Rays L 8-2 Home Brandon Bielak Zack Littell 7/31/2023 Guardians W 7-3 Home J.P. France Noah Syndergaard 8/1/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians - Home Cristian Javier Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees - Away Cristian Javier Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees - Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees - Away J.P. France Domingo Germán 8/6/2023 Yankees - Away Framber Valdez Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles - Away - Grayson Rodriguez

