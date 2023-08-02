How to Watch the Astros vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will aim to out-hit Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in MLB action with 136 total home runs.
- Houston's .414 slugging percentage ranks 13th in baseball.
- The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).
- Houston is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (515 total).
- The Astros are 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .320.
- Astros batters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in the majors.
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.
- Houston has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Astros have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.267).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros are sending Cristian Javier (7-2) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Javier has recorded nine quality starts this year.
- Javier will look to build upon a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).
- In one of his 20 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Shane McClanahan
|7/29/2023
|Rays
|W 17-4
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Taj Bradley
|7/30/2023
|Rays
|L 8-2
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Zack Littell
|7/31/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-3
|Home
|J.P. France
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/1/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Gavin Williams
|8/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Tanner Bibee
|8/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/4/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|8/5/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Domingo Germán
|8/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Carlos Rodón
|8/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|Grayson Rodriguez
