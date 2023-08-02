Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on August 2 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .232.
- Meyers has had a hit in 40 of 75 games this season (53.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (17.3%).
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (9.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Meyers has driven home a run in 16 games this year (21.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 28 games this year (37.3%), including five multi-run games (6.7%).
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.195
|AVG
|.271
|.288
|OBP
|.341
|.325
|SLG
|.441
|8
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|14
|41/15
|K/BB
|30/10
|2
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.11, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
