On Thursday, August 3, Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (56-52) host Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (62-47) at Yankee Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Astros have -110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (7-6, 4.39 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (7-2, 4.33 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Yankees game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Kyle Tucker get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 65 times and won 39, or 60%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 42-31 (57.5%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 4-1 over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Astros have won in 16, or 55.2%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Astros have a mark of 16-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+145) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.