Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Guardians.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .244 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks.
- Pena has gotten at least one hit in 64.9% of his games this year (63 of 97), with multiple hits 25 times (25.8%).
- He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.8% of his games this year, Pena has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (10.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|44
|.236
|AVG
|.253
|.312
|OBP
|.290
|.372
|SLG
|.385
|16
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|17
|37/17
|K/BB
|53/7
|8
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (132 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees will send Schmidt (7-6) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.39, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .265 against him.
