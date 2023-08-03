Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Yankees - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Jose Altuve (.564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .280 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Altuve will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer during his last games.
- Altuve has picked up a hit in 24 of 38 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (18.4%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.6% of his games this year, Altuve has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 60.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (18.4%).
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|.253
|AVG
|.309
|.380
|OBP
|.382
|.440
|SLG
|.559
|7
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|17/15
|K/BB
|13/8
|4
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (132 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.39 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .265 to opposing batters.
