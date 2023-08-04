The field is getting smaller at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, with Jannik Sinner set for a semifinal versus Tommy Paul. With -110 odds, Sinner is the favorite to take home the trophy from Sobeys Stadium.

Sinner at the 2023 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

Next Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Sinner's Next Match

On Saturday, August 12 at 7:30 PM ET, Sinner will meet Paul in the semifinals, after beating Gael Monfils 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the previous round.

Jannik Sinner Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +1000

National Bank Open Presented by Rogers odds to win: -110

Sinner Stats

Sinner beat No. 276-ranked Monfils 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Friday to advance to the .

Sinner is 48-18 over the past year, with one tournament win.

Sinner has won one tournament over the past year on hard courts, with a match record of 32-11 on that surface.

Through 66 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Sinner has played 24.6 games per match. He won 57.2% of them.

On hard courts, Sinner has played 43 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 24 games per match while winning 56.9% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Sinner has won 83.1% of his games on serve, and 30.9% on return.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Sinner has won 82.4% of his games on serve and 30.6% on return.

