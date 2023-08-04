Kyle Tucker -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on August 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.377), slugging percentage (.513) and total hits (118) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Tucker enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316 with one homer.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 70.4% of his 108 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.7% of them.

He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has driven in a run in 45 games this year (41.7%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (18.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 44 times this year (40.7%), including 11 games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 53 .267 AVG .332 .353 OBP .400 .431 SLG .593 20 XBH 26 6 HR 13 29 RBI 46 27/27 K/BB 32/24 11 SB 9

