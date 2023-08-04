Yainer Diaz -- batting .355 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on August 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .274 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and six walks.

In 42 of 67 games this year (62.7%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).

He has homered in 12 games this year (17.9%), homering in 5.4% of his plate appearances.

In 35.8% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .303 AVG .248 .322 OBP .266 .624 SLG .402 15 XBH 12 10 HR 3 21 RBI 10 17/2 K/BB 26/4 0 SB 0

