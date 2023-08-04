The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is batting .286 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 35 walks.

Alvarez enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .421 with two homers.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in 73.4% of his 64 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.9% of those games.

Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's homered in 17 of them (26.6%), and in 7% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 46.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 28.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

In 59.4% of his games this season (38 of 64), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.9%) he has scored more than once.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 28 .287 AVG .286 .386 OBP .407 .519 SLG .694 16 XBH 16 7 HR 12 26 RBI 33 35/18 K/BB 23/17 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings