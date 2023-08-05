Allisen Corpuz is set for the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open at Dundonald Links (par-72) in Troon, United Kingdom from August 3-5. The purse is $2,000,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Corpuz at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Allisen Corpuz Insights

Corpuz has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed her day bogey-free three times and finished 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has recorded the best score of the day in one of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Over her last 20 rounds, Corpuz has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 13 occasions.

In her past five appearances, Corpuz has one win and two top-five finishes.

Corpuz has finished within three shots of the leader in two of her past five tournaments. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score four times.

Corpuz will try to make the cut for the eighth time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 29 -5 274 1 20 6 6 $3.1M

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,019 yards, 525 yards longer than the 6,494-yard par 72 at this week's event.

Golfers at Dundonald Links have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Corpuz has played in the past year has been 75 yards longer than the 6,494 yards Dundonald Links will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Corpuz's Last Time Out

Corpuz was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, averaging 2.85 strokes to finish in the 95th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.22-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship ranked in the 34th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.11).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, Corpuz was better than 34% of the golfers (averaging 4.94 strokes).

Corpuz recorded a birdie or better on six of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, better than the field average of 2.1.

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Corpuz had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.6).

Corpuz's five birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were more than the tournament average (4.2).

In that most recent tournament, Corpuz's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 6.6).

Corpuz finished the Amundi Evian Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6), with one on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Amundi Evian Championship averaged 1.5 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Corpuz finished without one.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

72 / 6,494 yards Corpuz Odds to Win: +3000

