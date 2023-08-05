Chas McCormick -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on August 5 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .281 with 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

McCormick has picked up a hit in 44 of 70 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has hit a home run in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 23 games this season (32.9%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (21.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 29 times this year (41.4%), including six games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .313 AVG .252 .398 OBP .345 .617 SLG .457 18 XBH 11 8 HR 7 27 RBI 20 36/14 K/BB 40/15 7 SB 5

Yankees Pitching Rankings