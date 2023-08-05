The Dallas Cowboys right now have the sixth-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +1500.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +170

+170 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

The Cowboys and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.

Dallas averaged 354.9 yards per game offensively last year (11th in ), and it surrendered 330.2 yards per game (12th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Cowboys went 8-1 at home last year and 4-4 away from home.

When favorites, Dallas was 8-3. When underdogs, the Cowboys went 3-2.

In the NFC East the Cowboys were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Cowboys Impact Players

On the ground, Tony Pollard had nine touchdowns and 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Pollard scored three touchdowns, with 39 receptions for 371 yards.

In 12 games, Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.

In addition, Prescott rushed for 182 yards and one TD.

CeeDee Lamb had 107 receptions for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In the passing game for the Texans, Brandin Cooks scored three TDs, hauling in 57 balls for 699 yards (53.8 per game).

Micah Parsons had 65 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended last year.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants - +6600 2 September 17 Jets - +1600 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +20000 4 October 1 Patriots - +6600 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +1000 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +800 10 November 12 Giants - +6600 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +8000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +3500 14 December 10 Eagles - +800 15 December 17 @ Bills - +900 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 17 December 30 Lions - +2200 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

