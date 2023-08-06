After batting .267 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Carlos Rodon) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .230.

Meyers has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Meyers has driven home a run in 17 games this season (22.1%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 29 of 77 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .195 AVG .264 .288 OBP .331 .325 SLG .432 8 XBH 14 4 HR 3 10 RBI 15 41/15 K/BB 34/10 2 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings