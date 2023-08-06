On Sunday, Jeremy Pena (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena is batting .243 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Pena has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this season (64 of 100), with at least two hits 26 times (26.0%).
  • He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 26.0% of his games this season, Pena has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 40 times this year (40.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (9.0%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 47
.236 AVG .250
.312 OBP .293
.372 SLG .375
16 XBH 14
5 HR 5
22 RBI 17
37/17 K/BB 56/9
8 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.91 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 136 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • The Yankees will send Rodon (1-4) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.29, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
