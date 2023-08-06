Kyle Tucker -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the hill, on August 6 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 119 hits and an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .509.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 14th in slugging.

Tucker has reached base via a hit in 77 games this season (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.

In 17 games this year, he has homered (15.5%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Tucker has had an RBI in 46 games this year (41.8%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (19.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 45 of 110 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 55 .267 AVG .325 .353 OBP .397 .431 SLG .583 20 XBH 27 6 HR 13 29 RBI 48 27/27 K/BB 34/26 11 SB 11

Yankees Pitching Rankings