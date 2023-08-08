Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros will square off against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in the first of a three-game series, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 10th-best in MLB action with 146 total home runs.

Houston ranks 16th in MLB, slugging .415.

The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).

Houston is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.8 runs per game (538 total).

The Astros are 15th in MLB with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Houston's 3.78 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.278).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Astros, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.07 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw nine scoreless innings without allowing a hit.

Valdez heads into the game with 14 quality starts under his belt this year.

Valdez will try to pick up his 20th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 6.4 innings per appearance.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Home Ronel Blanco Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Cristian Javier Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees W 7-3 Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Justin Verlander Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/6/2023 Yankees W 9-7 Away Jose Urquidy Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles - Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles - Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles - Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels - Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels - Home Jose Urquidy Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Chase Silseth

