Kyle Tucker will lead the charge for the Houston Astros (64-49) on Tuesday, August 8, when they square off against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (70-42) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards at 7:05 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Orioles have +110 odds to win. The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (9-7, 3.07 ERA) vs Grayson Rodriguez - BAL (2-3, 6.09 ERA)

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 74 times and won 44, or 59.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Astros have gone 40-23 (63.5%).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Orioles have been victorious in 30, or 56.6%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Orioles have been victorious 17 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+155)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West +130 - 2nd

