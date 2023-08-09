Wednesday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (70-43) and Houston Astros (65-49) going head to head at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on August 9.

The Orioles will give the nod to Jack Flaherty (8-6, 4.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.39 ERA).

Astros vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Houston and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 contests.

The Astros have come away with 17 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Houston has a mark of 3-3 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Houston is No. 10 in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (545 total runs).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.80 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Astros Schedule