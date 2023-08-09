Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Orioles - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, August 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks while batting .275.
- McCormick has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 72 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.8% of them.
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's homered in 13 of them (18.1%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has had at least one RBI in 31.9% of his games this year (23 of 72), with more than one RBI 15 times (20.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.3%.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.313
|AVG
|.242
|.398
|OBP
|.342
|.617
|SLG
|.439
|18
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|7
|27
|RBI
|20
|36/14
|K/BB
|44/17
|7
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 126 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Flaherty (8-6 with a 4.28 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.28), 61st in WHIP (1.522), and 31st in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
